Mysuru, December 16: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly drowned his pregnant wife to death in Karnataka’s Mysuru district on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Rajesh. He is a resident of the Muddhalli village of the district. The incident took place in Nanjangud city near Srikanteshwaraswamy temple bathing ghat. The accused also attempted to kill his two children. Delhi Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Domestic Issues, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide.

According to a report published in The Times of India, fishermen noticed that Rajesh was attempting to drown his two children – four-year-old Mallesha and two-year-old Mouly – in the Kapila river. They rushed to the spot and rescued the children. However, Rajesh’s wife, Devika, could not be saved.

As per the police, the accused brought his wife and his two children to the ghat on the pretext of offering puja at the temple in the evening. A complaint has been lodged against Rajesh by Devika’s father, Puttasiddaiah. After getting the police swung into the action and arrested the accused. Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Wife’s Lover With The Help of His Father; Arrested.

As per the report, there was marital discord between the couple. It was the main reason behind the crime. On the basis of the complaint by Devika’s father, a case has been registered against the accused. A detailed investigation has been launched into the case.

