Hyderabad, December 16: Bharat Biotech announced on Thursday that it will donate two lakh doses of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to Vietnam. The announcement was made by Hyderabad-based company's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella at a function hosted by the southeast Asian country's National Assembly President Vuong Dinh Hue in New Delhi.

This donation represents a gesture of goodwill to provide access to Bharat Biotech's WHO approved, indigenously-developed Covaxin to fight the Covid-19 pandemic across borders, the vaccine maker said.

Covaxin has already received EUL in Vietnam. Bharat Biotech was invited by the Embassy of Vietnam for a one-on-one meeting with the President of the National Assembly, to discuss avenues of cooperation, supplies, and technology transfer possibilities. Existing COVID-19 Vaccines and Booster Shots Enough, No Need To Tweak for Omicron, Says Top US Scientist Dr Anthony Fauci.

Ella said that it's an honour for them to serve the Vietnam and wishes that the Covaxin contribution will help boost up the country's national vaccination programme and recovery from the pandemic.

Bharat Biotech's Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella said: "We believe in vaccine equity, global public health, and having access to the vaccine is vital for national health, and I hope everyone in the Republic of Vietnam will take advantage of having access to the widely administered, safe and efficacious Covaxin."

Bharat Biotech has completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin for children in the age group 2 to 18 years. The data has been submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the final approval is awaited. On approval, children will also have access to Covaxin.

In Vietnam, Bharat Biotech has been working with its local partner, Duc Minh Medical JSC, towards the commercialisation of INDIRAB (Inactivated Rabies Vaccine).

