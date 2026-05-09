India News | Tamil Nadu: VCK's X Handle Suspended Amid TVK Attempting Coalition Govt

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9 (ANI): In a major, dramatic political turn, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)'s X account on Friday was suspended, citing "violation of X rules."

This development comes after a purported post by the VCK in support of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a coalition government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

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TVK, which won 108 seats, has sought support from several smaller camps to touch the magical number of 118 seats in the 234-seat Assembly. VCK had won two seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

VCK is yet to officially commit to supporting Vijay for the coalition government.

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The CPI, CPI(M), which has two seats each, and Congress, with five seats, had already extended its support to the Vijay-led TVK at the crucial point, paving the way for a change after the state was led by a traditional Dravidian DMK-AIADMK duopoly. If Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister on Saturday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Earlier, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, where he formally staked a claim to form the government after consolidating support from multiple parties following the fractured mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Previously, the CPI State Secretary Veerapandian called it the "democratic duty" of the left parties and VCK to support "the single largest party TVK", which fell short of six seats despite allying with Congress.

"TVK is the single-largest party. It needs six MLAs to form the government. We have given six MLAs of CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. We have given our support; it is our democratic duty. This is a people's democracy. We will stand with democracy, we will stand with people," he told ANI.

TVK MLA-elect Marie Wilson expressed confidence that the news about Vijay's oath would break late at night. "You will get the news by late tonight...We are confident. 100 per cent," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)