Bank Holiday Today, May 9, 2026? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday

Customers planning to visit their local branches this weekend may need to adjust their schedules depending on the specific calendar date. Under the current Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, bank operations on Saturdays follow a structured alternating pattern. As May 9, falls on the second Saturday of the month, all public and private sector banks across India will remain closed for offline transactions.

All About the Second Saturday Rule

According to the standardised holiday agreement between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the RBI, banks observe a Saturday bank holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since May 9 is the second Saturday of May, it is a designated non-working day for bank employees nationwide. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar May 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

In contrast, the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (when applicable) are full working days for all banking institutions. Consequently, branches will resume normal operations on Monday, May 11, following the standard Sunday closure.

Saturday Bank Holiday Impact on Digital and ATM Services

While physical branches will be shut, the Saturday bank holiday does not affect the digital banking infrastructure. Customers can continue to use the following services without interruption:

Mobile and Net Banking: IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS transfers remain functional.

IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS transfers remain functional. UPI Payments: Apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM will operate normally.

Apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM will operate normally. ATM Access: Cash withdrawals and deposits at automated machines will remain available, though cash replenishment may be limited in some areas.

Regional Variations and State Holidays

While the second Saturday is a uniform holiday, customers should note that certain states may have additional regional holidays around this time. Banks will be closed on occasions of birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, State Day, birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha, Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha), depending on the state. New Rules From May 1, 2026: From New Banking, PF, and LPG; List of Rule Changes That Will Impact Your Wallet.

Financial experts recommend that customers handle urgent paperwork, such as physical cheque clearances, locker visits, or loan documentation, before Friday evening to avoid the weekend lull. For those who miss the Friday window, the next available day for in-person service will be Monday morning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).