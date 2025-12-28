Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): A two-day Wetland Bird Census was successfully conducted across 20 wetlands in the Trichy district of Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 28 to assess bird diversity, population and wetland health, officials said on Sunday.

The census was carried out under the direction of R Kanchana, Conservator of Forests, Trichy Circle, and the guidance of S Krithiga, District Forest Officer, Trichy, with the support of I Kadhar Basha, Assistant Conservator of Forests.

Major wetlands and water bodies covered during the census included Keerambur, Alathidaiyanpatti, Sikathambur, Thuraiyur, Koothappar, Kiliyur, Thalakulam, Katayankulam, Manapparai, Thayanur, Tiruverumbur, Mukkombu Upper Anaicut and other nearby wetlands.

The primary objective of the census was to document bird species and their population, assess the condition of wetlands, and support conservation efforts for both resident and migratory birds. More than 80 Forest Department personnel and around 100 volunteers participated in the exercise.

Volunteers included bird experts, college and school students, hospital staff, local bird watchers and members of the public from across Trichy district, reflecting strong community participation in conservation initiatives.

Officials said a significant number of resident bird species were recorded during the census, while more migratory birds are expected to arrive in the region in the coming days.

At the conclusion of the census, Assistant Conservator of Forests I Kadhar Basha and Forest Range Officer Krishnan distributed certificates of appreciation to bird experts and volunteers for their contributions.

Forest Range Officers Ravi and Balu coordinated the programme. Officials said the successful completion of the census highlighted the combined efforts of the Forest Department and the public in promoting wetland conservation and bird protection. (ANI)

