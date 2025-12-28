New Delhi, December 28: In its order issued recently, a Delhi court determined that the six protesters were not affiliated with any proscribed groups in India Gate protest case. This finding was central to the decision to grant bail, as the court found no substantive evidence to suggest a connection to unlawful or terrorist organizations. The judge emphasized that the material presented did not necessitate continued custody or further investigative measures concerning such serious allegations.

The six individuals were arrested following a protest held near India Gate. While the specific nature of the protest and the exact charges initially filed were not detailed in the court's public observations, arrests during demonstrations often involve charges related to unlawful assembly, disobeying public servant orders, or obstructing public peace. The police had reportedly been probing potential links to more serious organizations, which the court has now dismissed. India Gate Protest Case: Accused Attended RSU Function at Hyderabad, Delhi Police Say, Opposing Bail Pleas.

Dismissal of Serious Allegations

The court's pronouncement that the protesters were "not part of any banned outfit" directly addresses and dismisses a significant line of inquiry that may have been pursued by law enforcement. This ruling suggests that initial suspicions or allegations regarding their association with proscribed groups lacked sufficient merit to warrant prolonged detention or an extended investigation on that front. India Gate Protest Case: Delhi Police Gets 3 Days Custody of Arrested Students.

Legal Implications

The decision to grant bail and declare further probe unnecessary marks a significant development for the arrested individuals. It underscores the judiciary's role in scrutinizing police investigations and ensuring that detentions are based on concrete evidence, particularly when grave allegations like links to banned outfits are involved. The order effectively clears the individuals of these more severe implications, allowing them to pursue their defense from outside custody.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2025 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).