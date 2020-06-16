India News | TDP Leaders Pay Tribute to Founder Ahead of Andhra Assembly Session, Wear Black Shirts in Protest Against State Govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs, led by chief N Chandrababu Naidu, paid tribute to party founder NT Rama Rao ahead of reaching the Assembly on Tuesday.

Almost all the TDP leaders, including Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, were seen wearing black shirts in protest against the Andhra Pradesh government for the arrest of party leaders, including TDP's deputy floor leader in the Assembly, K Atchennaidu.

Andhra Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is slated to introduce Budget 2020-21 in the Assembly, which resumes today.

The seats in the Assembly and Council have been sanitised and arrangements have been made for the medical test of all members ahead of the Budget session.

The Governor will not directly address the joint session but will give his remarks through video conferencing.

The members have been asked to bring minimum staff. Visitors are not allowed. MLAs or MLCs above 60 have the option of not attending the session.

There is political heat ahead of the session as two senior leaders of opposition TDP were arrested recently on allegations of corruption including K Atchennaidu, deputy floor leader of the party in the Assembly.

TDP is likely to raise the issue vociferously.

The session will be held after completion of one year of the YSRCP government.

TDP, which has been calling the year as "year of destruction" and calling YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a "failed" Chief Minister wants to make its point on the floor of the House. (ANI)

