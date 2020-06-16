Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 10th Consecutive Day on June 16, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 11:15 AM IST
Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 10th Consecutive Day on June 16, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
Indian Oil fuel station. | Representative Image. (Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi, June 16: Consumers are unlikely to get respite from the rising price of petrol and diesel as fuel prices inn India were hiked for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the fuel prices as they managed to adjust retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day gap from fuel price revision amidst the coronavirus pandemic. According to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer, the price of petrol in Delhi on Tuesday was Rs 76.73 per litre, in Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 83.62 per litre. In Chennai, the retail price of petrol on Tuesday was Rs 80.37 per litre while in Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 78.55 per litre. Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices.

Similarly, the price of diesel was also hiked across the country. On Tuesday, diesel was priced at Rs 75.19 per litre in Delhi, Rs 73.75 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 73.17 in Chennai and Rs 70.84 per litre in Kolkata. On Monday, petrol prices was hiked by 48 paise and diesel by 59 paise.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on June 16, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr
Mumbai Rs 83.62 Rs 73.75
Delhi Rs 76.73 Rs 75.19
Chennai Rs 80.37 Rs 73.17
Kolkata Rs 78.55 Rs 70.84

In the last 10 days, the price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 5.47 per litre, and diesel by Rs 5.80 per litre. Experts believe that fuel rates are likely to be hiked further in the next few days. The oil marketing companies resumed the dynamic price revision resumed on June 7. The daily revision of fuel prices resumed after over 83 days of break during the nationwide lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
