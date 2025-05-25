Ballia (UP), May 25 (PTI) A case was registered against a school teacher on Sunday for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl, police said.

The girl, a resident of a village in the Bansdih area, was a student at a local school where the accused, identified as Salauddin, worked as a teacher, said police sources.

He also used to give tuition to the girl for her high school subjects.

The girl went missing on May 21 while she was reportedly on her way to attend a coaching class.

Her family alleged that Salauddin abducted her and fled.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bansdih, Sanjay Singh, said that a case has been registered against Salauddin on a complaint filed by the girl's father on Sunday.

Efforts are underway to rescue the girl and apprehend the accused, he added.

