Bhadohi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A government school teacher here was suspended for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities and members of a particular community, a senior official said on Saturday.

The primary teacher had texted the remarks on a WhatsApp group of teachers.

After receiving a complaint by a community group, the teacher concerned has been suspended on the instructions of District Magistrate (DM) Gaurang Rathi, the official said.

Members of the group also staged a demonstration on Friday demanding immediate action against the teacher. They also submitted a memorandum to Rathi.

The DM summoned Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Narayan Singh and directed him to investigate the matter and take immediate action.

Singh said a primary school teacher in this district has been suspended with immediate effect after the complaint against him was found to be true.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated to find what action has been taken by the administrator(s) of the WhatsApp group in view of repeated messages of this kind, he said.

If it is a criminal case then action will be taken against the teacher and the administrator(s), the BSA added.

