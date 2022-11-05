Vadodara, November 5: The Vadodara city cyber crime police have arrested a 19-year-old civil engineering student on charges of blackmailing and extorting money from another youth.

Cyber crime inspector B.N. Patel told the media that on Friday, a 20-year-old engineering student had lodged a complaint, claiming that a woman with the instagram ID 'Drishti2809' had sent her a request for friendship, which he had accepted last month. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Killed While Trying To Save Her Son From His Paramour’s Husband in Rajkot.

After this, she shared some nude photos and insisted that the complainant too share similar photos of himself. The complainant was initially reluctant, but later he shared the photos, and that's where the problem started. Gujarat Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Dandiya Raas in Dahod, Video Goes Viral.

Soon the complainant started receiving threats of making the photos public if he didn't pay money to the girl. Till the time he lodged the complaint, the complainant reportedly paid Rs 1,28,000 to the person with the Instagram ID 'Drishti2809'.

During probe, the police found that a college student named Aakash Soni was operating the account in the guise of a girl, and arrested him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).