TECHNOVATE-2025, the prestigious Annual Engineering Project & Poster Presentation "Technovate-2025", organized by Amity School of Engineering and Technology (ASET), Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida Campus, on 21st- 22 May 2025, concluded with a Valedictory Session and Award Distribution Ceremony.

Over 350 Projects and Posters were displayed during the two-day event, showcasing engineering students' creativity, technical skills and innovative ideas.

Lauding the innovations developed by the students, Dr Ashok K Chauhan Founder President, Amity Education Group stated, "We are extremely proud of our students who have shown their incredible talent and creativity through their projects.

Research and innovation are the focus areas at Amity, and start-ups are getting a lot of support from the government. We are certain that many of our brilliant students' projects will be converted into start-ups and get patented, thereby contributing to the country's start-up ecosystem."

Dr Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor of Amity Universities, said that students must be provided with global exposure. Amity's Three Continent Program, Study Abroad Program, and Global Study Programs aim to expand the students' horizons on a global platform.

Dr Manoj Kumar Pandey, Director of Amity School of Engineering & Technology, stated, "This year, not only the final-year students but engineering students of all years have been provided with the opportunity to showcase their projects. Industry leaders have judged their projects, and the winners will be awarded trophies and certificates."

The "Best Innovative Idea Project Award" was presented to Charvi Bagga and Akshit Verma, students of Computer Science Engineering for their Project, "Integrated Framework of Digital Twin and BIM Enhanced Infrastructure Monitoring", "Best Technical Implementation Project Award" was given to Dhruv Singh Rathore and Saksham Arora, students of Electrical and Electronic Engineering for their innovation "AI and ML based Portable Ventilator", the "Best Start up Potential Project Award" was given to Shah Naveed Nisar and E. Krishnaraj, students of Mechanical Engineering, for their Project, "Building a Modular GPS tracking System", amongst many other awards presented during the Valedictory Ceremony. (ANI)

