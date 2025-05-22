Jaipur, May 22: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the RBSE Class 12 Result 2025 today, May 22, at 5 PM through a press conference. The results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams are now available online. Students who appeared for the board exams conducted from February 29 to April 4 can now access their mark sheets.

This year, the pass percentage for the Arts stream stood at an impressive 97.70%, while the Commerce stream recorded a remarkable 99.07% pass rate. The Science stream also performed well, with 94.43% of students clearing the exams. What Is CBSE’s New Post-Result Process? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

How To Check RBSE 12th Result 2025 Online

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Click on “RBSE 12th Result 2025”

Choose your stream: Arts, Science, or Commerce

Enter your roll number

Click on submit to view your marksheet

Download and save it for future reference

How To Check RBSE 12th Result via SMS

If the websites are slow due to high traffic, you can check your result by SMS:

Science: Type RJ12S and send to 5676750 or 56263

Arts: Type RJ12A and send to the same numbers

Commerce: Type RJ12C and send.

How To Access RBSE Result on DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Tap on ‘Education’ > ‘Rajasthan’ > ‘RBSE’

Enter your roll number and download your digital marksheet

Students are advised to cross-verify their details and download a copy for admission and documentation purposes.

