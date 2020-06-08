India News | Teenager Commits Suicide in Rajasthan's Kota After Playing Video Game

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): A teenaged boy from Kota who was a student of class ninth allegedly committed suicide on Sunday after playing a video game on his mobile phone.

"A boy studying in class ninth and a resident of Gandhi Colony committed suicide today," Hansraj Meena, CI, Railway Colony Police Station said.

"His family members have informed that he had downloaded Pubg game two days back on his mobile phone. His body has been placed in the mortuary. We are waiting for his father, who works in the army, to come back after which the post-mortem examination would be conducted," he added. (ANI)

