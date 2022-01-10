Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said here.

The incident occurred in Adarsh Nagar area where Muskan Rawat (19) hanged herself from a ceiling fan late Sunday evening, police said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: 5-10% Coronavirus Cases Needed Hospitalisation So Far but Situation May Change Rapidly, Says Centre.

Her family had gone to agriculture farm when she took the extreme step for reasons unknown, they said.

The body was handed over to family members on Monday after post-mortem, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

Also Read | Punjab: 19-Year-Old Youth Killed Over Old Feud in Broad Daylight in Patiala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)