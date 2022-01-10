Punjab, January 10: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth died and his friend got seriously injured in an attack by a group of youngsters in Bajwa Colony in Patiala in broad daylight on Sunday. Reportedly, the attackers used sharp weapons such as knives and scissors to attack the two teenagers.

As per the report published by The Tribune, the deceased, identified as Nikhil, and the injured, Vivek were friends. As per the reports, Nikhil and Vivek were at Bajwa Colony when they were attacked with sharp objects by a group of youngsters. Pune Shocker: Youth Killed With Sharp Weapons in Broad Daylight in Karvenagar, 3 Detained.

Reportedly, the accused has been identified as Rishi, Chetan, Aman, and Ankush. During the initial investigation, it was found that the accused and the deceased were schoolmates and they were friends but became enemies due to some dispute. A case under sections 302, 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

