Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged Moinabad farmhouse drugs case, led by CP Sudheer Babu. The SIT has been directed to complete the investigation and file a charge sheet within 3 months in the case involving TDP MP Putta Mallesh Kumar and former MLA and BRS leader Rohith Reddy.

According to Telangana Director General of Police, Shivadhar Reddy, IPS Order Copy, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will examine the case's roots and all aspects related to the crime. The team with 9 officials, including Yogesh Gautam, IPS, DCP, Chevella, M. Ravinder Reddy, Group Commander, Greyhounds; CH Sirisha, DCP, Shadnagar; Buchayya, DSP, EAGLE Force; and Harish Chandra Reddy, DSP, EAGLE Force.

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The others include V Mallikarjuna Reddy, SHO, Moinabad PS, who serves as the Investigating Officer, supported by Koteswara Rao, SI, Mokila PS; Venkanna, SI, Moinabad PS; and Sadat Ali, SI, Shamshabad

Meanwhile, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Sunday called for strict action after drugs were allegedly found during a police raid at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in Moinabad in Rangareddy district.

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Reacting to the incident, Rao said the government must ensure strong enforcement against drug abuse and questioned how such incidents continue to occur despite ongoing efforts to curb narcotics use.

"The government is taking serious steps against drug use. Yet, drugs were identified at a party at former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's farmhouse in Moinabad. How long will these things continue? Serious action should be taken on this," Rao said while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad.

According to the Telangana Police, the raid was conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team after receiving credible information that a group of people had gathered at the farmhouse for a party and were allegedly consuming narcotic substances along with liquor.

Earlier, on Sunday 6 people, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha MP from Eluru, Putta Mahesh Kumar and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, Pilot Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs following a police raid at a farmhouse in the Moinabad area of Rangareddy district, officials said.

According to the Telangana Police, the raid was conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team after receiving information about a gathering being held at a farmhouse without prior permission.

Speaking about the operation, EAGLE Force Superintendent of Police R Giridhar said the team entered the farmhouse after receiving specific inputs and found a person carrying a firearm.

"We conducted a raid on a specific farmhouse where we found that one person was using a weapon. When we entered the farmhouse, our officers heard some sounds. They immediately rushed to the scene and captured one person who was holding a pistol," he told ANI.

Giridhar added that another individual was found carrying empty rounds and that all those present were immediately detained. He said, "Officers took all of them, 11 people, into custody immediately. They conducted a drug test on them and five of them tested positive. We conducted all the procedural activities and they were taken to the hospital for blood sample testing." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)