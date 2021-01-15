Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Telangana recorded 202 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.91 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,574, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 48, followed by Rangareddy and Warangal Urban with 15 and 13 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 14.

The total number of cases stood at 2,91,118 while recoveries were at 2,85,102.

As many as 4,442 patients are under treatment and 19,898 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, nearly 74 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.99 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.93 per cent, while it was 96.5 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)