Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) Telangana recorded 582 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of infections to 2,31,834, while the death toll rose to 1,311 with four more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 174 of the 582 fresh cases, followed by Nalgonda (87), Rangareddy (55), Medchal Malkajgiri (38) and other districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 pm on October 25.

The bulletin said 14,729 samples were tested on October 25.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 40,94,417. The samples tested per million population was 1,10,005, it said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,11,912, while 18,611 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 91.40 per cent, while it was 90.2 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level, it said.

