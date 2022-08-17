Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) BJP president in Telangana and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday crossed a milestone of completing 1,000 kilometres of his 'padayatra' when he entered a village in Jangaon district.

Kumar, who covered 34 assembly constituencies in 82 days across three phases of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' unveiled a specially-erected pylon at Appireddypalle village in the district in the afternoon.

He embarked on the foot march to understand the problems of the people of Telangana and to "give them confidence and assurance that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is there to take care of them," a BJP release said.

The first phase of Kumar's 'padayatra' began on August 28 last year at the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar in Hyderabad and concluded on October 2. He walked for 438 km over a period of 36 days covering nine districts and 19 assembly constituencies.

The second phase of the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' was launched on April 14 this year, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the country's Constitution.

The state BJP president walked for 383 km in 31 days covering three parliamentary constituencies and nine assembly constituencies in five districts.

The ongoing third phase began on August 2 at the famous Lakshmi Narasimha temple at Yadadri in Yadadri Bhongir district. So far, Kumar walked for 183 km in a span of 15 days. In all, he walked for 1,000 km till date.

During the 82 days of his 'padayatra', Kumar brought to light many issues confronting the people of Telangana and met various sections of people and received thousands of representations on various problems, the release said.

Despite his hectic schedule, the state BJP chief wrote a series of letters to the Telangana government highlighting the issues he had come across during the 'padayatra'.

Meanwhile, a BJP release said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Munugode in Telangana on August 21 where a bypoll would be held following the recent resignation of sitting Congress MLA K Rajgopal Reddy.

Sanjay Kumar has appointed party in-charges to supervise arrangements for the public meeting, it said.

