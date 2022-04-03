Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday left for Delhi from here, official sources said.

Also Read | LTT-Jaynagar Express Derailment: Passengers Being Taken to Nashik by Bus.

He is expected to stay in the national capital for a couple of days, they said.

Also Read | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Says, ‘Anjanadri Hill in Karnataka Is the Birthplace of Lord Hanuman’.

A press release from the Chief Minister's Office said he has left for the capital but has not provided details of his schedule.

Rao has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues, including over procurement of paddy from Telangana.

Popularly known as KCR, Rao has been trying to bring together various parties against the BJP and the Centre and has said efforts to fill what he called a vacuum in national politics have been on.

Also, he said political strategist Prashant Kishor has been working with him on bringing a change in the entire country. He said he and Kishor have been working for Telangana as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)