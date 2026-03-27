Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26 (ANI): In a move to strengthen the health sector and ensure access to advanced medical treatment to the poor instantly, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the government will introduce a slew of health reforms which include developing Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research hospitals (TIMS) as the speciallized hospitals, prompt payment of Arogyasri dues to the government as well as private hospitals.

Speaking in the Assembly on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "Lack of adequate medical professionals was a major challenge to provide medical treatment to the poor. The government was formulating a plan to refer patients covered under the 'AarogyaSri' scheme to the teaching hospitals. 35 medical colleges were already functioning but the patients are not visiting these hospitals."

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In addition to Aarogyasri, the government will also allocate funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the teaching hospitals. This initiative will lead to improved administration and management of the hospitals, the CM said that a Group one-level officer will also be appointed for effective management of the teaching hospitals.

The state government has disbursed Rs 2,046 crore under the CM Relief Fund till date, a release said.

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CM Revanth Reddy alleged that irregularities were reported in issuing CMRF cheques in the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. Some individuals misused the CMRF and cases were also booked. The Congress government took several measures to curb irregularities by introducing an online application system to provide CMRF benefits to the needy.

The Chief Minister said that " Present government was burdened due to non-payment of dues by the BRS government. As of December 7, 2023, we have been burdened with Rs 627 crore pending dues. An average of Rs. 89 crores is being spent every month for Arogyasri."

The CM explained that " the government has paid Rs 2408 crores in Arogyasri bills till today. Out of this, Rs 927 crores were paid to government hospitals and Rs 1480 crores to private hospitals. The outstanding dues till today are only Rs 727 crores."

Clarifying that the Arogyasri payments are being made from time to time, CM Revanth Reddy took strong exception to the misconceptions created regarding Aarogyasri payments. The number of patients availing medical treatment under Aarogyasri has increased.

The CM highlighted,"Government has allocated a total of Rs 4,500 crore towards medical care for the poor. "

Announcing that 10,000 additional beds capacity will be developed, CM Revanth Reddy said that the TIMS hospitals located in Warangal, Alwal, L.B. Nagar, and Sanath Nagar will be developed as specialized medical care centers. "Funds will also be provided through Aarogyasri and the CM Relief Fund to these hospitals. Constructing a new Osmania Hospital in Goshamahal, spanning 30 acres, at a cost of Rs 3,000 crores, will be another big medical care facility in the state. We are expediting the construction work on the TIMS hospitals and also rectifying the errors that occurred in the past," he said

The Chief Minister emphasized that every family should be provided security and financial assurance. Based on the census data collected as part of the Caste Census, the government will launch 'Indiramma Jeevitha Bima' (life insurance) coverage to 1.15 crore families.

In view of the thousands of doctors from Telangana are working in different countries, the CM said that the government is developing a dedicated website specifically for NRI doctors. Through this website, a facility will be developed to enable the NRI doctors to provide medical services in local hospitals during their visit to their hometown. This website is being established under the aegis of the Department of Medical and Health.

Commending the services of the state Health minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, CM Revanth Reddy stressed that the new challenges in the medical sector should be addressed and it was a big task for the Medical and Health department.

Apart from healthcare, the Chief Minister said that education was also being given top priority. Adequate funds will be provided to the education and health sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)