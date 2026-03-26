Bhopal/Chhindwara, March 26: As many as 10 people were killed on Thursday when a bus returning from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's beneficiary programme, collided head-on with a garlic-laden pickup truck near Umranala in Chhindwara district. The accident occurred around 7 p.m. while the bus was attempting to overtake another vehicle, resulting in a severe head-on collision that caused the bus to overturn. Nearly 40 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the mishap.

Chief Minister Yadav announced a financial assistance of four lakh rupees each to the next of kin of the deceased. Six men, three women and one child died on the spot. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Doctor's Wife Charred to Death as Moving Car Catches Fire on Sagar-Damoh Highway.

One passenger is critically injured and has been referred to Nagpur for advanced treatment, while five others are being treated at the district hospital in Chhindwara. The remaining injured passengers were also rushed to the hospital with the help of local residents and administration officials.

The victims were returning after attending the Chief Minister's beneficiary programme held in nearby Saunsar town. Preliminary investigations suggest that high speed and negligence during the overtaking manoeuvre were the main reasons behind the mishap. The district administration has ordered a detailed probe into the incident. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Teenagers of Same Family Killed As Speeding Bus Mows Them Down Near Anantpura Village.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. He instructed officials to make immediate arrangements for the treatment of the injured and directed medical teams from Jabalpur to be sent to Chhindwara and Nagpur. He also asked the Minister-in-charge of Chhindwara, Rakesh Singh, to change his schedule and reach the district immediately.

Those who are critically injured will receive one lakh rupees each, Chief Minister Yadav said. All injured passengers will receive free medical treatment. A control room has been set up in the Health Department in Bhopal to continuously monitor the condition and treatment of all the injured persons.

Hemant Khandelwal, State Bharatiya Janata Party President and MLA, also expressed grief over the accident and wished speedy recovery to the injured victims.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).