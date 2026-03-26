Washington, DC, March 26: US President Donald Trump again claimed on Thursday that he brokered a ceasefire between "nuclear nations" India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and said he had solved conflicts that had been going on for over three decades. Trump, who was addressing a cabinet briefing, said he solved complicated conflicts quickly. Trump's remarks came amid conflict involving Israel-US and Iran which has caused energy supply disruptions.

"I solved the other ones (conflicts between countries) in one day that had been going for 32 years. We stopped one that was starting. It was already started. India and Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, said President Trump solved something that was going to cost 10 million lives. That was going to cost a lot of lives. Two nuclear nations. Those were complicated, but we got them done quickly..." Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff Confirms Pakistan Acting As Intermediary Between US and Iran.

"This one, it's is a shame. The only reason I am doing it is because I want to stop death," he added. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Since May 10 last year, the date he announced on social media that India and Pakistan had reached a "full and immediate" ceasefire, Trump has claimed credit for ending the hostilities more than 80 times, also asserting he has "stopped eight wars" within his first year back in the White House.

During "Board of Peace" event on February 20, Trump reiterated his claim of mediating between the two South Asian neighbours during Operation Sindoor. Trump stated he had threatened to impose "200 per cent tariffs" on the "two nuclear-armed neighbours" as an economic deterrent against fighting. ‘Better Get Serious Soon, Before It Is Too Late’: Donald Trump Warns Time Running Out As Iran Issues 5-Point Plan.

Contrary to this version of events, India has said that the ceasefire happened during Operation Sindoor after Pakistan's DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart. India had carried out Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to Pahalgam terror attack.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)