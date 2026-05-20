India News | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Formulate GCC Policy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to formulate a comprehensive Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy to encourage and incentivise companies to establish their bases beyond the Hyderabad Core Urban Regional Economy (CURE) area.

According to the release, he instructed officials to encourage new GCCs along Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal highways, classified between CURE and beyond CURE areas.

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The Chief Minister, along with Minister D. Sridhar Babu, held a review meeting on various issues under the IT and Industries departments. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, B. Ajith Reddy, Special Secretary to CM, K. Shashanka, VC & MD, TGIIC, Anudeep Durishetty, Joint Secy., IT&C, Nikhil Chakravarthi, Director, Commissioner of Industries, and other officials attended the meeting.

The CM recommended that a few clusters be identified 'Beyond CURE', with a view to encouraging decentralising GCCs to Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations. Underserved areas like locations along Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal highways may also be encouraged for establishing GCCs as well as Data centres, he said.

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The CM asserted that net-zero principles, while maintaining the highest of global standards, are to be followed in undertaking engineering works in Bharat Future City (BFC), adding that priority be given to creating trunk infrastructure in the various proposed zones, as stated in the release.

Consultations will be initiated with the Government of India towards establishing one of the five regional medical hubs announced during the Union Budget recently, in the Health City under BFC.

"If needed, I will take this up with the Prime Minister," the Telangana CM said.

Officials were asked to accelerate the works in the proposed AI City in BFC, after studying the best of practices in creating AI infrastructure across the world.

He also asked officials to make sure work in BFC is expedited so that the foundation stone laying for various facilities in the industrial corridor of BFC is held.

The CM ordered officials to encourage all companies getting land allotment in BFC to sign MoUs towards skilling and certification of the workforce to serve their talent needs.

With regard to the creation of a dedicated investment promotion agency, 'Invest Telangana', he suggested adopting the best practices from other states with a governance structure to cater to an end-to-end solution for the investors and companies.

He suggested that senior officials of certain departments, like Energy and Finance, be designated as 'Special Invitees' for smooth clearances and operations, while officials from the IT and Industries departments would serve as regular appointees.

A society would be formed for 'Invest Telangana', and the structure would be designed in such a way that it is a vibrant, dynamic functioning agency for aggressive investment promotion for the state. The CM suggested that an escort officer be dedicated to catering to the end-to-end needs of prospective organisations, right from arrival in Hyderabad to grounding of operations.

The CM also instructed officials to chalk out a plan to ensure all government offices in the state shift to the usage of T-Fibre internet connection, from private operators. Officials have informed that in this regard, orders worth Rs 54 crore have been secured in the last six months from government offices which shifted to T-Fibre internet. (ANI)

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