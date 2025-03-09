Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University campus in Hyderabad on International Women's Day, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

CM Revanth Reddy said, "Naming a Women's University after Veeranari Chakali Ilamma is a big tribute to Telangana. The women's university should compete with reputed Universities at the international level."

Appealing to all students of the women's university to excel in all fields and fulfill former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's dream, he said that 33 percent quota for women will be provided in the elections soon. "Hope that the students of the women's University will also get representation by utilising 33 per cent women's quota," he said.

He said that women have the capabilities of leadership and prove their sincerity by standing as a role model.

"Students are lucky to study in this prestigious university. The government is implementing free bus travel for women. Women's self-help groups have been given the responsibility of management of the government schools," he said.

He further said that girls should not be confined to the kitchen. "The State Government is encouraging women to become future entrepreneurs. The government has prepared action plans so that women groups can compete with Adani and Ambani in business," he further said.

He instructed the officials to complete the construction of the new university building in two and a half years. "We will ensure no fund shortage in the completion of the works. Students should excel in their studies and bring laurels to the state as well as the country," he said.

CM A Revanth Reddy on Saturday participated in the 'Indira Mahila Shakti' programme at Secunderabad parade grounds.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, CM Revanth Reddy released the 'Indira Mahila Shakti Mission-2025 policy' in a meeting with women self-help groups.

The Chief Minister presented a cheque of Rs 22,794 crore 22 lakh (Rs 22,794,22,00,000) to the women's self-help groups (2,82,552 groups) under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme.

The CM distributed Rs 44 crore 80 lakh (Rs 44,80,00,000) through loan insurance and accident insurance schemes to the women self-help groups under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme. CM Revanth Reddy also virtually laid the foundation stone for solar power generation plants to be set up by the women self-help groups.

Speaking at the programme, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, "With the inspiration of Rani Rudrama Devi and Chakali ilamma, the Women community displayed their competence on Women's Day today. The women's groups showed their self-respect in the state capital. Our women groups are witnessing a bright future by getting rid of dark days." (ANI)

