Lucknow, March 9: A revenge plot took a tragic turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow when a man’s attempt to eliminate his estranged wife and her lover resulted in his son’s murder. The assassins, enraged over a payment dispute, killed the son in a fit of rage.

Police arrested four accused—Shivam Rawat (20), Ashish Kumar (21), Amir Alam (22), and Shiva Rawat (20)—within 24 hours of the complaint filed by Anjani Sahu regarding his son, Vinayak Sahu’s murder. The murder weapon, a blood-stained knife, was recovered based on their confession. Honour Killing in Andhra Pradesh: Man Kills Daughter Over Relationship in Anantpur, Accused Arrested.

Investigations revealed that Anjani and Vinayak had allegedly hired the accused to kill Vinayak’s mother, Shanti Sahu, and her second husband, Imran. Shanti had left Anjani to live with Imran, which prompted the father-son duo to plan revenge. Kerala Horror: 23-Year-Old Man Kills His 4 Family Members and Lover in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vinayak promised an auto-rickshaw to Amir and Ashish and INR 2.5 lakh to Shivam and Shiva for the murder. However, on March 5, when the accused demanded an advance payment of INR 1.5 lakh, Vinayak refused, leading to a heated altercation. Allegedly intoxicated, the accused stabbed Vinayak in the neck, killing him instantly.

The special investigation team, with assistance from the Surveillance Team, arrested the accused near Omaxe Metro City Underpass (Kisan Path) on Friday. The police recovered crucial evidence from the crime scene, including two empty beer cans, a blood-stained knife, gloves, slippers, mobile phones, and fingerprint samples.

DCP Singh stated that forensic evidence and the accused’s confession led to their swift arrest. The case highlights a chilling turn of events, where a planned murder backfired, leading to an unexpected and tragic outcome.

