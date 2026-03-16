Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered all Congress MLAs and MLCs, including women legislators, to attend the budget session of the assembly and Legislative Council and participate actively in the debates.

The Chief Minister emphasised that there should be good coordination between the government Whips and MLAs in the house during the discussion.

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Participating in the CLP meeting, the CM said that the People's Government is presenting a third budget in the session.

The Governor's address outlined the government's priorities and future plans and it served as a roadmap for the government, CM Revanth Reddy said, adding that every member must speak and respond strictly in accordance with the party line and the government. "The roadmap we formulate now will serve as the agenda for the upcoming elections".

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Further, the CM said that debate on the failures of the previous government does not require it, and it is the right time to focus on our future plans and how to fulfill the people's aspirations.

The Government Whips were instructed to coordinate in the House in the selection of the topics and the issues during the debates. "We must ensure that the House proceedings are conducted efficiently without allowing discussions to be sidetracked or House time to be wasted," he said.

All the MLAs should attend the session promptly, and the Women legislators should not only ensure their attendance but also actively participate in the discussions. The CM stressed the participation of women members in the debates. "The damage caused by individuals will ruin the entire system. Our survival in politics depends entirely on upholding and preserving the integrity of the system".

The Chief Minister noted that the previous BRS government did not allow the opposition to speak on important issues. The then-CLP leaders, Bhatti Vikramarka and Jana Reddy, were also denied the opportunity to speak. He was also suspended for the entire session and for the duration of the tenure as an MLA, and was barred from entering the House, the CM recalled.

Stating that all the Assembly committees will be constituted soon, CM Reddy suggested that the MLAs and MLCs tour other states and study the best-practice policies. The MLAs were also ordered to focus more attention on the drinking water crisis in the summer. The '99-Day "Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika" should be taken directly to the people at the grassroots level, the CM said. (ANI)

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