Bengaluru, March 16: Police in Bengaluru have arrested a man following the death of his 24-year-old wife, who was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at their residence in the Yelahanka area. The victim, identified as Shruthi, had been married to the accused, Pawan Kalyan, for 16 months at the time of the incident, which occurred this past Saturday.

While initial assessments by authorities pointed toward suicide, Shruthi’s maternal family has formally alleged that her death was not self-inflicted and have claimed it to be a case of murder. The family further alleged that the deceased had been subjected to consistent harassment regarding dowry demands, which had become a recurring source of conflict within the marriage. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Brutally Murders Live-In Partner After Heated Argument, Attempts To Pass It Off As Suicide.

Bengaluru Police Investigation into Alleged Dowry Harassment

Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered at the Yelahanka New Town police station against the husband for dowry harassment. Pawan Kalyan, who is employed in the private sector, was taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation. Police stated that while family members from both sides had recently attempted to mediate and resolve previous marital disputes, tensions had reportedly resurfaced shortly before the incident took place.

Shruthi’s family raised immediate concerns regarding the circumstances of her death, with her brother, Amruth, noting inconsistencies in the scene. He stated that the couple had argued earlier on the day of the incident. Further investigation is expected to be guided by the results of the postmortem examination, which authorities say will be critical in determining the exact cause of death and shaping the next steps of the legal process. ‘Don’t Want To See You in Fridge’: MDS Student’s Chilling Suicide Note Leads to Boyfriend’s Arrest in Mumbai.

Legal and Social Context

The incident has highlighted the persistent challenges surrounding dowry-related domestic violence in urban settings. Legal experts emphasize that dowry death cases, categorized under strict provisions of Indian law, require thorough forensic evidence. As the investigation continues, authorities are also looking into the role of other family members to establish the full sequence of events leading to this tragic death.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).