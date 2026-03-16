Mumbai, March 16: Iran has requested that India release three tankers seized in February as part of ongoing diplomatic negotiations to ensure the safe passage of Indian-flagged and India-bound vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The vital maritime corridor, which handles approximately 20% of global oil trade, has seen traffic drop significantly since the outbreak of conflict between Iran and opposing regional forces in late February.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter indicated that the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi met with Indian foreign ministry officials today to discuss the issue. In addition to the return of the vessels, Tehran has reportedly requested that India facilitate the supply of certain medicines and medical equipment. Indian LPG Cargo ‘Shivalik’ Reaches Mundra Port, Unloads 20,000 MT; 26,000 MT To Be Discharged at Mangaluru.

Seizure of Iran-Linked Vessels

The three tankers in question, Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia and Stellar Ruby, were intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard in early February while operating approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. Authorities allege that the vessels were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea and had frequently altered their identities to evade maritime law enforcement and international sanctions.

While Stellar Ruby is flagged in Iran, the other two vessels are registered under the flags of Nicaragua and Mali. Indian authorities have maintained that the seizures were a necessary step to curb illicit trade within the country's exclusive economic zone. Jugwinder Singh Brar, a consultant for the vessels, has denied the allegations, stating that the ships were engaged in legitimate commercial activity.

India Energy Security and Diplomatic Coordination

The request for the tankers’ release comes at a critical time for India’s energy security. With at least 22 Indian-flagged vessels and 611 seafarers currently in the Gulf region, the government is prioritising the safe transit of ships loaded with Liquefied Petroleum Gas to address domestic fuel shortages. Approximately 90% of India’s total LPG imports originate from the Gulf. LPG Tanker 'Shivalik' Reaches Mundra Port in Gujarat From Qatar After Navigating Strait of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the situation in a daily briefing today, stating that recent maritime movements reflect an ongoing “history of engagement” between the two nations. He emphasised that no formal exchange is currently underway, and S. Jaishankar has previously stated that India is managing the transit of vessels on a “case-by-case basis” through direct dialogue with Tehran.

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