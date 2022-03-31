Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday dismissed possibilities of forging an alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party and said the grand old party will form an alliance with any party but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's as "he is not trustworthy".

"Congress would not forge an alliance with KCR and his party TRS at any cost because he is not trustworthy. We have seen him in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. We can trust any other leader or party, but not KCR and TRS," Reddy told ANI.

This comes at a time when KCR is eying national politics in the future and intending to bring all the anti-BJP parties together on one platform before the 2024 general elections.

Slamming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and KCR, the state Congress chief termed them "twin brothers" and said that they help the BJP win.

"KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi are twin brothers who help the BJP win. Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana in April and expose the lies by the KCR government. KCR has become weak in Telangana politics, and therefore he is misleading people by talking about national politics," he said. (ANI)

