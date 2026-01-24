Jagtial (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): Around 300 stray dogs were allegedly brutally killed in Pegadapally village of Jagtial district by administering poisonous injections, officials said.

The village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat Secretary have been named as the prime accused in the case.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred on January 22, 2026, at around 3:30 PM, and was reported to the police on January 23, 2026, at 6:55 PM.

The complaint was lodged by Mudavath Preethi (22), daughter of Dasharath, a resident of Hathipur village, Uppununthala mandal, Nagarkarnool district.

In her statement, the complainant said she received information from Shaik Zaved that approximately 300 stray dogs in Pegadapally village were killed by injecting poisonous substances into their bodies.

The FIR states that the act was allegedly carried out by A1 - the Pegadapally village Sarpanch, A2 - the Gram Panchayat Secretary, along with others.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 325 read with 3(5) BNS, and Section 11(1)(a)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

