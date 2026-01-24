Delhi, January 24: A 4-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father in Faridabad’s Sector 75 after she failed to complete a mathematics homework. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, January 21, has led to the arrest of the father, identified as Dilip, a local laborer. According to police reports, the child was unable to write numbers from 1 to 50, triggering a violent physical assault that resulted in fatal injuries.

The case came to light after the girl’s mother filed a formal complaint with the local authorities. She told investigators that her husband became increasingly frustrated with the child’s inability to finish her homework. The situation escalated when Dilip allegedly used a rolling pin (belan) to strike the girl repeatedly, eventually causing her to lose consciousness. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the child was declared dead by medical professionals. Faridabad: Man Lands in Hospital With 13 Fractures After Girlfriend Breaks His Hands and Legs in Haryana for Refusing To Marry Her (Watch Video).

The Faridabad police responded to the complaint by reaching the family's residence in the BPTP area. Preliminary investigations suggest that the father was under significant stress, which he purportedly took out on the child during a tutoring session at home.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after the mother’s statement was recorded. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (murder). AI Shocker: Teenager Dies by Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos and Videos of Sisters in Haryana’s Faridabad.

The mother’s testimony indicates a history of strict discipline, but she noted that the violence on Wednesday was unprecedented. She reported that the father’s anger was specifically directed at the girl's struggle to memorize and write her numbers.

Police officials have seized the rolling pin allegedly used in the assault as forensic evidence. The body of the minor was sent for a post-mortem examination, which confirmed that the cause of death was internal hemorrhaging and blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

