Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): An incident of fire was reported in the Balanagar area of District Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana, on Thursday

A fire broke out at Durodine Industries, a plate manufacturing company located in Fatenagar, Balanagar, in the early morning hours today, around 4 am.

The fire was brought under control by four fire vehicles that rushed to the spot.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

However, the cause of the fire and the extent of damage to assets are yet to be determined.

Yesterday, a fire broke out at a residential building in Hyderabad in the early hours of the morning. The fire has been doused.

Officials said, "Fire broke out in a G+4 upper floor building at Flat No. 201, Aijaz Residency, Moghalpura. Fortunately, the prompt response of the fire Station Moghalpura Crew led by Leading Fireman SM Hasan, saved five people trapped on the upper floors". As per the officials, the fire had occurred due to a short circuit in the switchboard, bed and TV."

Earlier, on July 10, almost a week ago, a fire broke out at Tirupati Tyre Works on Thursday at 4:30 AM, a Hyderabad fire official stated. No casualties were reported in the fire incident. (ANI)

