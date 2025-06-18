Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has expressed strong anger over the false phone tapping allegations made by PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud and has issued a legal notice in response, according to the official statement.

KTR slammed the Congress government for bringing up the phone tapping issue without any evidence, merely to deflect public attention from its inability to fulfil promises.

Also Read | Mathura Multi-Storey Building Collapse: Police Arrest Key Accused, Another Suspect.

As per the release, he stated that the Congress government, which has failed to implement any of its guarantees since coming to power, is now indulging in theatrics using fabricated issues like phone tapping. "Making such disgraceful and unfounded accusations against him and other BRS leaders, without a shred of evidence, is highly condemnable," he said.

KTR demanded that Mahesh Kumar Goud immediately issue an unconditional public apology. He emphasised that as a law-abiding citizen, he has even cooperated with inquiries into politically motivated cases filed against him.

Also Read | Air India Flight Disruptions: 83 AI Wide-Body Flights Cancelled Between June 12 to 17, Says DGCA.

He warned that if Congress continues to ignore its promises, like the six guarantees and over 420 poll commitments, and resorts to such irresponsible political stunts, it will face severe resistance. He made it clear that the BRS cadre will not remain silent if such defamatory statements continue.

In a statement, KTR said the Congress leadership, since assuming office, has acted in an undemocratic manner, and will inevitably face public backlash.

He accused them of raking up the phone tapping issue once again with the malicious intention of misleading voters in the upcoming local body elections.

He stated that this so-called case will yield nothing and that it is clear both the Chief Minister and the PCC President are competing in a race of lies. As per the release, KTR alleged that their lack of administrative capability has led them to rely on attention-diversion conspiracies to buy time.

He further warned that leaders like Mahesh Kumar Goud, who make such irresponsible and politically motivated remarks just to gain media traction, will be held accountable in courts. He demanded that the Congress stop its diversionary dramas and propaganda against opposition leaders and instead focus on real governance.

He concluded with a word of advice that focuses on issues that actually benefit the people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)