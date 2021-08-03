Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3 (ANI): A total of 591 new COVID-19 cases, 643 recoveries, and two deaths were recorded in Telangana on Monday till 5.30 pm, said the State Health Department.

With the new cases reported, the cumulative number reached 6,45,997. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,33,371 while the death toll reached 3,807.

In a report given by the State Health Department, the number of active cases currently stands at 8,819.

Telangana's recovery rate stood at 98.04 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.58 per cent.

As many as 1,07,472 samples were tested on Monday for the presence of the virus.

Out of the total cases registered in that state, 79.9 per cent cases were asymptomatic and 20.1 per cent were symptomatic.

According to the health department, 44.31 per cent of deaths occurred due to COVID-19 and 55.69 per cent of deaths were due to comorbidities.

Karimnagar reported 75 cases on Monday, the maximum number of cases when compared to other districts, followed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with 68 cases. (ANI)

