Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Telangana State Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with his family offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati on the last day of Karthika Brahmotsavams on Friday.

The State Minister and his family paid their obeisance and offered prayers at the temple.

The nine-day festival began on November 28 and concluded today on December 6. The Sri Padmavathi Devi Ammavari temple was beautifully decorated.

The Panchami Theertham is a sacred water ritual that takes place at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Andhra Pradesh. The ritual is performed on the final day of the annual nine-day Karthika Brahmotsavams.

Devotees take a holy dip in the Padma Sarovaram tank to seek blessings and purification from Goddess Padmavathi.

The important highlights of the Brahmotsavam include the Gaja Vahanam on December 2 and the Panchami Theertham on December 6.

The Panchami Theertham, considered the most auspicious day, attracts tens of thousands of devotees who gather to take a holy dip in the Padma Sarovaram temple tank.

State Ministers Vasamshetti Subhash and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy also paid obeisance at the temple along with their families.

Earlier on Thursday, TTD Forest Department officials also took part in Panchami Theertham celebrations by offering turmeric and vermillion from the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple. (ANI)

