New Delhi, December 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his death anniversary at the Parliament House Lawns. The leaders paid floral tributes to the architect of our Constitution. Remembering his contributions to social justice and equality, PM Modi said Dr Ambedkar’s relentless efforts continue to inspire generations.

PM Modi posted on X: "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar’s tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision. Also sharing a picture from my visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year. Jai Bhim!" Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary, Says ‘We Bow to the Architect of Our Constitution’ (See Pic).

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while paying his tributes said, "I pay my tribute to the nation builder, guardian of social justice and Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on his Mahaparinirvan Day. His dream of an egalitarian society, his invaluable teachings, and his incomparable contribution in the making of the Constitution will always inspire us." Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid heartfelt tributes to Dr Ambedkar, describing him as an "ardent champion of the Constitution and social justice."

In his message on X, Kharge wrote: "On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the ardent champion of the Constitution and social justice. Babasaheb devoted his entire life to championing the democratic values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice. It is a pressing need of the hour to defend, protect, and safeguard his ideals and ideas, as also his finest contribution to the nation — the Constitution of India."

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed annually on December 6, commemorates the death anniversary of Ambedkar, who passed away in 1956 at his residence in Delhi. Dr Ambedkar was a member of the seven-person committee that drafted the Indian Constitution and played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. Recognised for his immense contributions, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 1990. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Pay Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary.

The day serves as a reminder to uphold the principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity championed by Dr Ambedkar and enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

