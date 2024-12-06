Rampur, December 7: A Police Response Vehicle (PRV) overturned into a drain in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, leaving a woman constable dead and three other personnel injured, officials said on Friday. The PRV was on its way to attend a distress call when the incident took place in the Patwai police station late Thursday night, they said.

PRV Commander constable Akash Diwakar, constable driver Sumit Pawar, and women constables Pinky and Ruchi were on board the vehicle. Constable Ruchi, a native of Bijnor district, succumbed to injuries, while other three have been referred to Moradabad for better treatment, according to the police. Shravasti Road Accident: 5 Killed, 6 Critically Injured After Speeding SUV Hits Autorickshaw From Behind in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

"Our PRV from the Patwai police station area was on its way to an event when it met with an accident and overturned into a drain. Tragically, a woman constable has lost her life, and three others sustained serious injuries," Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atul Kumar Srivastava said. Banda Road Accident: 12-Year-Old Among 3 Killed As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Auto-Rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh.

"They were initially treated at the district hospital and later referred to Cosmos Hospital in Moradabad. All three are stable but are being sent for further treatment and investigation," he said. The officer said that necessary actions were promptly taken and senior officers reached the site, and the injured were provided immediate care. "This is a sad incident, and further investigations are ongoing. The deceased constable was a resident of Bijnor. Appropriate measures will follow," Srivastava added.

