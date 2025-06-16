Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday caught a Panchayat Secretary red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a local resident in Budhera village of Telangana's Sangareddy district, officials said.

According to an ACB release, Patlolla Nagalaxmi (40), serving as Panchayat Secretary (Grade-III) of Budhera Gram Panchayat in Munipally Mandal of Sangareddy district, was caught red-handed at around 1:05 PM while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 at the Gram Panchayat office.

Nagalaxmi demanded the bribe from a complainant in exchange for issuing official permissions -- specifically, to allow the establishment of a water servicing centre shed and allotment of a new house number for the complainant's open plot, officials said.

The amount was recovered from her possession during the trap, and the bribe was accepted at her own instance, the ACB said.

The agency further added that the officer had acted improperly and dishonestly in the discharge of her official duties to gain an undue advantage.

Following her arrest, she was produced before the Hon'ble II Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Nampally, Hyderabad, the ACB said.

The case is currently under investigation. The complainant's identity has been withheld for security reasons, the ACB added. (ANI)

