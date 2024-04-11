Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Telangana police on Wednesday seized illegal cigarettes worth more than Rs 2.15 crores and arrested 4 people in Hyderabad, said the police.

The illegal cigarettes were caught as the police searched a suspicious vehicle in the city.

"We found 267 cartons of illegal cigarettes worth more than Rs.2.15 crores. We suspect that this is an illegal network. We have arrested 3 people who are natives of Bihar," said K Muralidhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lb Nagar and Maheshwaram Zone.

Muralidhar said that the police also arrested a local man named Elliasuddin, who is a mediator.

"The parcel has been sent from Patna. We suspect that it has been sent to a man named Rehman of Sri ram enterprises. We suspect that this is being supplied to entire Telangana. The investigation is going on," he added. (ANI)

