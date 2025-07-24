Hyderabad, Jul 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed collectors of all districts to remain on alert in view of "heavy rainfall" in several parts of the state.

Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to Delhi, spoke to officials from the chief minister's office and instructed that all departments work in coordination to ensure that people are not inconvenienced in areas experiencing heavy rains, an official release said.

In districts where "heavy rainfall" is forecast, Reddy asked the collectors to continuously monitor the situation.

All necessary measures should be taken to prevent any loss of life and property, he instructed.

People should be alerted in all areas, including Greater Hyderabad, where tanks and lakes are overflowing due to the heavy rains.

Officials must be available in their respective districts in case of emergencies such as floods, he added.

The India Meteorological Department warned that "heavy rainfall" is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanmakonda districts till 8.30 am on July 25.

It also warned that "heavy rainfall" is likely to occur at isolated places in several districts till 8.30 am on July 26.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places in all districts till 8.30 am on July 27, the IMD further said.

Heavy rains continued to lash several districts, following the incessant downpour witnessed over the past few days.

