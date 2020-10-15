Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): A total of 1,432 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,17,670, the state health department informed on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,203, while 1,93,218 discharges have been reported so far, including 1,949 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,249 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 88.76 per cent while the death rate is at 0.57 per cent.

With 38,895 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a total of 37,03,047 tests have been tested in the state so far. Samples tested per million population is 99,490. (ANI)

