Hyderabad, March 13 (PTI) Telangana continued to witness a dip in daily COVID-19 cases with only 50 new infections being reported on Sunday taking the total number of people affected by the disease in the state to 7,90,351.

The state on Saturday reported 77 new cases.

No fresh fatalities due to the virus were recorded in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 4,111, a health bulletin said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of cases at 23 on Sunday.

A total of 164 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries till date to 7,85,290.

The active cases stood at 950, the bulletin said.

A total of 16,128 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.38 crore.

The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent and the recovery rate 99.35 per cent.

