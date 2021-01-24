Coimbatore, Jan 24 (PTI): An idol of Goddess Mariamman in a temple at Narasimhanaickenpalayam near here was desecrated on Sunday triggering tension in the area, police said.

The cloth covering the idol was burnt and the trident of the deity damaged, the police said.

Based on information, a posse of police rushed to the scene.

Investigations as to who had been behind the incident have begun, the police added.

