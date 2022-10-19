New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The tenders for construction of modern steel silos by Food Corporation of India (FCI) in partnership with private players under the DBFOO (Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate) mode will open on October 31, the food ministry said.

State-owned FCI plans to construct steel silos with a capacity of 111.12 lakh tonnes at 249 locations spread across 12 states under the public private partnership (PPP) mode with an investment of Rs 9,236 crore in the next 3-4 years under Hub and Spoke model in three phases.

The proposed silos would be built in two modes: DBFOO and DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer), wherein the private entities are responsible for construction and operation of the modern silos for a pre-defined period.

Land is provided by FCI under the DBFOT mode, while in case of DBFOO, the land is to be acquired by the private entities.

"Tender under DBFOO mode is due to be opened on October 31, this year," the ministry said in a statement.

Whereas the tender for DBFOT mode was opened on August 10 and one project was awarded to a developer and the process for other projects is underway, it said.

In the already awarded and ongoing silo projects, a capacity of 17.75 lakh tonnes at 31 locations (including circuit model) has been completed/put to use and 15.50 lakh tonnes at 31 locations are under various stages of implementation, it added.

In the first phase, the FCI would construct silos with a capacity of 34.87 lakh tonnes at 80 locations spread across nine states and one Union Territory (Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir) with an investment of more than Rs 2,800 crore.

Out of this, about 10.12 lakh tonnes capacity silos at 14 locations would be constructed under the DBFOT mode and 24.75 lakh tonnes capacity silos at 66 locations under the DBFOO mode.

These modern silos with bulk handling facilities is a scientific way of storage of foodgrains and ensures better preservation of foodgrains.

To be set up near farms, the silos would act as purchase centres (mandies) and expected to reduce distance for farmers and further reduce operational difficulties and complexities.

Mechanised operations make silos operational round the clock and also reduce turn-around time for intake and off take of agri-produce and would improve overall efficiency. Further, these modern steel silos require approximately 1/3rd land as compared to conventional storage warehouses.

