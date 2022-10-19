New Delhi, October 19: Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and congratulated him on winning the party presidential poll with a huge margin. Mallikarjun Kharge Elected As New Congress President: Know Everything About First Non-Gandhi Chief of India's Grand Old Party in 24 Years.

Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president in over two decades, was declared winner after he garnered 7,897 votes against his rival Shashi Tharoor who could secure only 1,072. A total of 416 votes were declared invalid. New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Will Decide My Role, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Soon after the result was declared, Kharge's supporters broke into dance and burst crackers outside the AICC headquarters here. He is likely to take charge next week a day after Diwali (October 25).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2022 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).