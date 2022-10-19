Delhi, October 19: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has invited Applications from IT Professionals meeting Eligibility for Multiple Posts in the Information Technology (IT) Department on a Contractual Basis with Posting in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The IT Professionals are intending to apply for the Posts may do so on the official website bankofbaroda.in till November 9, 2022.

There are 60 Vacancies to be filled against the Notified Posts.

Candidates applying for the vacancies should have passed B.E/ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Invited for 1422 CBO Posts at sbi.co.in; Here’s How to Apply

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Eligible Candidates’ Selection will be based on Screening aimed at shortlisting and the Subsequent Round of Personal Interviews and/or any other Selection Methodology. GPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 125 Assistant Engineer Posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of Rs 600 for General /EWS and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) and Rs 100 (Intimation charges only) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) will be applicable.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in

On the homepage, click on “Current Opportunities”

Click on “Apply Now” under the desired posts

Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

Compensation Remuneration proposed to be offered to the Eligible Candidates will remain dependent up on the Selected Candidate’s Qualifications, Post-Qualification Work Experience, Overall Suitability, Last Drawn Salary, and the Market Benchmark, and shall not be a Limiting Factor for the Appropriately Suitable Candidates in all respects.

