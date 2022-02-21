New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Delhi's NIA Court on Monday allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till February 25, 2022 remand of human rights activist Khurram Parvez and two others, arrested in connection with a case filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including terror funding to confront with recently arrested IPS officer ADS Negi.

The Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh on Monday while allowing NIA application said, "I am of the opinion that after the arrest of ADS Negi, certain new material which pertained to these accused needs to scrutinized and at the same time connectivity of these accused with the said accused and the extent of the conspiracy inter se these accused needs to ascertained."

Court further said, "apart from that the data which has been recently received from CERT-IN need to be put before the accused, therefore, the custodial examination of above named accused persons is essential."

"Accused Muneer Ahmad Chowdhary, Arshid Ahmad Tonch and Khurram Parvez are remanded to police custody of NIA till application 25.02.2022," it added further.

NIA in its fresh application had sought 7-day police custody of accused Muneer Ahmad Chowdhary, Arshid Ahmad Tonch and Khurram Parvez and submitted that accused have been running a network of overground workers of LeT and recruited persons across the various States of India.

In pursuance to conspiracy, the accused are in contact with their foreign-based handlers and upon their directions are engaged in gathering intelligence on vital installations, security forces as well as identification of target locations for launching terrorist attacks.

NIA plea further stated that during the investigation, searches were conducted at various places across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal and incriminating documents, materials and objects were seized.

The plea further submitted that based on the statements of witnesses and on analysis of seized digital devices, accused Arvind Digvijay Negi was arrested. It was further submitted that the investigation conducted so far has revealed that accused Muneer Ahmad Kataria, Arshid Ahmad Tonch, Khurram Parvaiz and Arvind Digvijay Negi are connected to each other.

It was further submitted that analysis of CERT-In examination report of Muneer Ahmad Kataria, certain official and sensitive documents related to NIA cases were found in the digital devices of Muneer Ahmad Kataria. Also, a large number of suspicious transactions were found in the bank account statements of Muneer Ahmad Kataria and Arshid Ahmad Tonch and this evidence need to be confronted with the accused.

NIA further submitted that from analysis of CERT-In examination report of Arshid Ahmad Tonch revealed many photographs and videos of sensitive Locations and also the movement of Army convoys etc. During analysis of extracted social media data and emails of accused Khurram, various incriminates chats related to the proscribed terrorist organization were found and the same need to be confronted with the accused.

It is further submitted that during the examination of Arvind Digvijay Negi, certain Facts were revealed and the same need to be confronted with other accused persons.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a former officer of the agency in connection with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Over Ground Workers network case. (ANI)

