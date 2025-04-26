Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): While acting swiftly on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched today by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp Machil and the Indian Army's 12 SIKHLI unit in the forested area of Sedori Nala, Mushtaqabad Machil (Samsha Behak forest region), falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kupwara and Police Post Machil, a press release from Jammu and Kashmir police said.

During the operation, a Terrorist hideout was successfully located and busted. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, including: five AK-47 Rifles, eight AK-47 Magazines, one Pistol, one Pistol Magazine, 660 Rounds of AK-47 Ammunition, one Pistol Round and 50 Rounds of M4 Ammunition.

The recovery is a significant success, especially given indications that terrorists were preparing to carry out activities aimed at disturbing peace and order in the region. The timely action by the security forces had dealt a significant blow to such nefarious designs and has averted potential threats to civilian lives and public safety.

This operation once again underscores the firm resolve and close coordination of security forces in maintaining peace and thwarting the evil intentions of anti-national elements.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the security has been heightened in the region and the security forces have launched a full-fledged operation to catch the perpetrators of the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have released sketches and identities of three terrorists said to be involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. All three terrorists are affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Police have also announced a bounty of Rs 20 lakh for each of the three terrorists.

The first sketch is that of Adil Hussain Thoker, a native of Anantnag, the second terror operative has been identified as Ali Bhai, also known as Talha Bhai and the third terror operative, identified as Hasim Musa, also known as Suleiman. (ANI)

